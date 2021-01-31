Government’s Opposition To EU Plans For Adequate Minimum Wage Is Alarming, Moviment Graffitti Say

Moviment Graffitti is raising alarm over the government’s reaction to an EU proposal for a directive on an adequate minimum wage.

“The European Commission’s impact assessment on the adequacy of minimum wages has shown that Malta’s minimum wage is strikingly low,” Moviment Graffitti said.

The directive would propose that it should at least be 50% of the country’s average wage and 60% of the country’s median wage. In Malta, these figures stand at only 38% and 44% respectively.

“Compared to the rest of Europe, Malta has the 4th worst rating when it comes to the minimum wage as a percentage of its median wage,” the said.

On Friday, the Maltese government announced that it was among eight member states who wrote to the EU, urging them to reconsider the directive.

“The Maltese Government itself has admitted that the minimum wage is not at a suitable level by providing a Covid emergency wage supplement of €800, an amount higher than the minimum wage. This effectively means that, even in an emergency, people cannot live with less than €800. However, the Government then expects people, regularly working 40 hours a week, to live with less than that amount in normal circumstances,” Moviment Graffitti explained.

Moviment Graffitti believes that the Government should, at least, raise the minimum wage up to the adequacy level mentioned in the directive.

“This will not only boost the economy with much-needed spending but will also increase the pay for thousands of workers who earn slightly higher than the minimum wage.”

“Moviment Graffitti still believes that the minimum wage should be equal to the living wage as every worker deserves to live a decent life no matter what work they do,” they continued.

Do you agree with the proposal? Comment below