Gozitan Becomes First Maltese National To Be President Of Europe’s Largest Student Organisation

Gozo-born Beppe Galea has officially become the first Maltese national to become President of the European Democrat Students – Europe’s largest student organisation.

Having been contesting for the position of President alongside his UK counterpart Ivan Botoucharov, who ran for the position of Secretary General.

The pair won the election with 98% of the votes, marking the very first time that a Maltese person has won this position.

 

Galea has been part of the EDS’ Maltese branch (Studenti Demokristjani Maltin) for the past seven years – years as Secretary General.

The EDS represents over a million students and young people across 40 member organisations from 35 countries in Europe.

By all accounts, it is the largest youth political organisation in Europe acting as a pan-European, centre-right association and counts as the European People’s Party (EPP)’s official student organisation.

Pictured: Ivan Botoucharov (Left) and Beppe Galea (Right)

News of his election has been celebrated by both Maltese and European politicians alike, including Nationalist MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Secretary-General of the EPP Simon Busuttil.

