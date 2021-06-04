Gozitan Lawyers End Court Boycott After Minister Pledges To Solve Human Resource Crisis

Nineteen Gozitan lawyers have agreed to end their boycott of court sittings on Tuesday after Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis pledged to immediately address shortcomings.

In a statement, Zammit Lewis said that he and Court Services Agency CEO Eunice Grech Fiorini held a meeting with the lawyers in which he expressed the government’s commitment to implement reforms and initiatives in the justice system.

A source present at the meeting told Lovin Malta that Zammit Lewis agreed with all the lawyers’ arguments, acknowledged the serious problems within the Gozitan courts and pledged immediate action.

These promises are said to include an increase in court staff and an audit of the court’s IT system, with clear implementation timeframes.

The lawyers had flagged severe administrative problems, warning that documents and court applications aren’t being processed in time, documents are being lost, decrees aren’t being communicated, and transcriptions aren’t taking place, with lawyers sometimes having to step in themselves.

They also flagged serious IT and WiFi problems, as well as infrastructural issues that have been identified by the Commission for People With Disabilities and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.