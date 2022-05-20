د . إAEDSRر . س

Gozitan Man Arrested With Unlicensed Weapons, €53,000 Cash Amid Suspected Links To Drug Trafficking

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 43-year-old resident of Victoria, Gozo, was arrested during a police operation by the Anti-Drug Squad, after reports of possible drug trafficking. 

In addition to the substances, €53,000 in cash, two rifles and ammunition were also found. It turned out that none of the weapons were licensed.

After receiving information about the possibility of drug trafficking during carnival celebrations in Gozo, police observations began in Nadur.

Yesterday at around 10am, police surrounded the farm, went inside and arrested the man, who was armed with a pistol at the time.

Police immediately raised their weapons and during a search, the Anti-Drug Police were assisted by police from the K9 Section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Several bags of suspected cocaine and as well as a substance suspected to be cannabis, were also found, allegedly meant for trafficking.

Magistrate Simone Grech is conducting an inquiry assisted by a number of experts. The man is expected to be brought before the Gozitan courts today at around 3pm.

What do you make of this find? 

READ NEXT: Watch Out For This 'Ambassador' Scam On Instagram Hounding And Hacking Maltese Accounts

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All