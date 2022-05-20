Gozitan Man Arrested With Unlicensed Weapons, €53,000 Cash Amid Suspected Links To Drug Trafficking

A 43-year-old resident of Victoria, Gozo, was arrested during a police operation by the Anti-Drug Squad, after reports of possible drug trafficking.

In addition to the substances, €53,000 in cash, two rifles and ammunition were also found. It turned out that none of the weapons were licensed.

After receiving information about the possibility of drug trafficking during carnival celebrations in Gozo, police observations began in Nadur.

Yesterday at around 10am, police surrounded the farm, went inside and arrested the man, who was armed with a pistol at the time.

Police immediately raised their weapons and during a search, the Anti-Drug Police were assisted by police from the K9 Section.