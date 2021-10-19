Gozitan Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Driving Into A Pole

A Gozitan motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle and accidentally driving into a pole.

The accident happened earlier this morning at around 2am, and police were called on the scene for assistance.

The 38-year-old man, who is a resident of Żebbuġ, was taken to the General Hospital in Gozo to receive medical attention.

He was later classified to be suffering from serious injuries.

The man was driving a Kymco motorcycle at the time, and the accident occurred in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ.

