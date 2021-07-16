Gozitan To Contest Presidency For Largest Student Political Organisation In Europe
A Gozitan man will be contesting the position for President of the European Democrat Students, who are holding their elections this weekend.
Beppe Galea, who has been part of the Maltese branch of the EDS (Studenti Demokristjani Maltin) for the past seven years – including two years as Secretary General – will be the first Maltese national to run for the position.
This is the first time in eight years that the election is being contended with a number of candidates. Galea will be running together with his UK counterpart Ivan Botoucharov, who is running for the position of Secretary General.
They will be contested by Thomas Belligh from Belgium and Karlo Kolesar from Croatia for their respective positions.
The EDS represents over a million students and young people across 40 member organisations from 35 countries in Europe.
By all accounts, it is the largest youth political organisation in Europe acting as a pan-European, centre-right association and counts as the European People’s Party (EPP)’s official student organisation.
In a post on Facebook, Galea stated that “being part of the largest student political organisation of Europe has been the most enriching experience and contesting for Chair is the natural step forward to continue serving with all my passion, experiences, skills and knowledge of EDS”.
“Unity will be the main focus of this internal campaign to make sure that EDS will remain strong, constructive, diplomatic, positive and, above all, representative safeguarding every member organisation’s interests,” he explained.
The results will be announced on Saturday 17th July at 19:00 CET.
Share this to wish Beppe Galea some good luck!