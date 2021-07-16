Gozitan To Contest Presidency For Largest Student Political Organisation In Europe

A Gozitan man will be contesting the position for President of the European Democrat Students, who are holding their elections this weekend.

Beppe Galea, who has been part of the Maltese branch of the EDS (Studenti Demokristjani Maltin) for the past seven years – including two years as Secretary General – will be the first Maltese national to run for the position.

This is the first time in eight years that the election is being contended with a number of candidates. Galea will be running together with his UK counterpart Ivan Botoucharov, who is running for the position of Secretary General.

They will be contested by Thomas Belligh from Belgium and Karlo Kolesar from Croatia for their respective positions.