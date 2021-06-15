Gozitan Woman With Disability Trapped In Her Own Home After Promised Ramp Never Appears

A woman who lives with a disability and recently underwent major surgery has been left unable to leave her home due to a lack of accessibility.

The woman, who lives in Gozo, reached out to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity after her various attempts to have the pavement outside the block she lives in changed into a ramp failed.

She said that while she had been told that the request was approved, the ramp has not yet been installed, with the various entities she has spoken to pointing the finger at each other rather than addressing the problem.

“At the moment I am literally a prisoner in my own home,” she said, explaining that she needed to leave the house for physiotherapy once a week since the service could not be given at home.

She explained how she had contacted the Sannat local council in July 2020 and requested that the ramp be installed in front of her apartment block so that she could access the building without difficulty.