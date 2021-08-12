Gozo Channel Ferry Passenger Falls Overboard

A person has fallen overboard while aboard the Gozo Channel Ferry today.

At around 7.15pm, police were informed that a woman had somehow ended up in the sea between Malta and Gozo after boarding the MV Nikolaos ferry.

After falling overboard, the person was retrieved from the sea and ferried back to land by a Transport Malta boat, police told Lovin Malta.

She was dropped off for medical assistance in Ċirkewwa before being taken to Mater Dei for further medical observation.

It is as yet unknown what led to her fall, nor what condition she is in.

