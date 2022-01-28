Gozo Could Be Getting A Small ‘Extended’ Airport In Xewkija Soon

Gozo’s helipad facility is set to be extended to handle small fixed-wing aircraft which can carry up to 11 passengers at a time, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has announced, with plans set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Calling the service in Xewkija, Gozo, a “natural development” for the island, he said it would complement the recent introduction of a fourth ferry as well as new fast ferry services between the islands.

The small airport will cater specifically for fixed-wing aircraft with the least environmental impact, and the development cannot take up more land than is currently committed to the helipad.

Between 1990 and 2004, the Malta Air Charter helicopter link used to operate between the two islands, with an average of 50,000 passengers per year. After the service was stopped for not being financially viable enough, a seaplane service started being operated between Valletta’s Grand Harbour and Gozo’s Mġarr a decade ago. Previously, Camilleri had said that flight operators had expressed interest in such a service, even hinting at the possibility of flying schools as well as drone testing.

