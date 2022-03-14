Gozo Fast Ferry Services No Longer Accept Tallinja Card For Discounted Rates

Malta’s Tallinja Card is no longer valid for fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo following a change in policy from operators.

As of 1st March 2022, the Tallinja card, which gave users discounted rates on the fast ferry, will not longer be accepted. This came after both operators, Gozo Fast Ferry and Vitru, announced joint rates for the ferry, which is set at €6 one way and €12 return.

The Tallinja card would previously grant users a discounted rate of €7.50 return with Virtu and €7.99 with Gozo Fast Ferry. However, it appears that an agreement between Tallinja and the operators is no longer in place.

Virtu confirmed that the “collaboration with Tallinja had been stopped”, but insisted that it will now offer discounted rates to clientele itself, some of whom do not have a Tallinja card.

The Tallinja card is a personalised transport card which can be used on the public transport network in Malta and Gozo. It is led by Malta Public Transport and provides users with beneficial rates across a multitude of service across the islands.

Gozo Fast Ferry did not reply to questions by the time of publication.