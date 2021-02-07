Gozo Grab #2: Foundation Demanding Tens Of Thousands From Nadur Residents Repeatedly Fails To Prove Claims In Court

Nadur residents facing litigation threats if they do not pay a medieval foundation, that is claiming ownership of the land on which their homes are built, can take solace in the outcome of previous court battles as the foundation has repeatedly failed to prove its claims.

A joint investigation by Lovin Malta and The Shift shows that in 1956 the same foundation, or benefice, had attempted to evict the landholders in Nadur at the time on the basis that the temporary emphyteusis granted to them in 1737 had expired.

In a sentence delivered in 1972, the court had held that it may be “possible” that the land claimed by the benefice corresponds to that leased in 1737, “but this possibility is not convincing to the point that would lead” it to rule in favour of the benefice.

The sentence was appealed, but the court accepted the residents’ pleadings in preliminary objections and threw out the appeal on grounds of “incompetence” to hear the cause. This made the 1972 sentence against the foundation stand.

Legal sources say this makes the case res judicata (already settled), making it unlikely that a court would accept to hear another cause for eviction. The foundation would probably have to make a different request other than eviction.

In any request, the basic weakness remains: the foundation has always struggled to prove the accuracy of the land measures it has claimed in litigation.