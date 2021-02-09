Gozo Grab #4: Nadur Siblings On Opposite Sides Of The Fence In Controversial Land Deal As Conflicts Of Interest Raised

A joint investigation by The Shift and Lovin Malta has revealed the layering of companies benefitting from tracts of land pertaining to a 350-year-old foundation called Beneficcju ta’ Sant Antonio delli Navarra. The names behind the companies include an ex-magistrate and a lawyer. Developable parcels of the lands are being passed to large developers in Gozo.

Questions remain over the foundation’s rightful claim over lands in Nadur already hosting dozens of families and the haste with which the Land Registry approved ownership in the foundation’s favour despite Latin deeds dating back centuries.

News of Euchar Vella’s application a few weeks ago quickly spread in Nadur, undermining confidence in Vella Magro at a time when the largest number of Nadur residents affected by the Nadur registrations have been using her services for the notarial research on their properties. The point of the research is to file legal challenges, technically known as ‘cautions’, at the Land Registry.

“Everyone who knows me well understands that I value my clients and profession dearly,” Vella Magro told the investigation.

“I do not work for anyone who does not trust me as trust is crucial in notarial work,” she added. “So I publicly ask those clients on whose documents we are working to come and take all the documents if they do not have trust in me. I will not take it personally.”

Her brother, Euchar, told The Shift and Lovin Malta that agreement to buy the two plots in Qala was reached in “mid-April 2019” – nine months before the foundation registered the Nadur lands.

“I had no idea what was coming then,” he said, in reference to the registrations in Nadur that have caused anxiety among dozens of families in the village.

Sources said that he may still not have bought the plot in Qala yet – he also spoke of an “agreement to buy”, not having bought – even though he declared, in the Planning Authority application, that he is “an owner” of the site.

His sister, the notary, separately said she will refuse to sign any deeds in which the benefice or, as she calls it, the Abbazia is involved as a party to the deed ( ‘Abbazia’ is the old name for the office of the foundation set up by Cosmana Navarra in 1675).

Euchar expressed indignation when describing his experience at the Land Registry, claiming that an application to register a parcel of land by his company was rejected “because we forgot to mark a 3-foot wide right of way in favour of a third party” a few months before foundation’s applications were approved despite straddling an alley.

The Karkanja siblings are descendants of a landowning family. Their family’s house dominates the square and they also have a private church built on land that, ironically, was granted to the family by the benefice in 1901.