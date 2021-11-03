Gozo Lawyers Return To Court Today As Progress Registered In Dispute With Authorities  

Lawyers working in Gozo’s courts will return to work on Wednesday after weeks of collective action over shortcomings in the island’s court system.

A number of concerns were raised with authorities over the past months, including the fact that Gozo’s courts did not have an assistant registrar, that there was a shortage of qualified staff, and that courts were operating without any full-time marshalls.

More than 100 sittings had to be postponed during October as a result of the action taken by the lawyers.