Gozo Lawyers Return To Court Today As Progress Registered In Dispute With Authorities
Lawyers working in Gozo’s courts will return to work on Wednesday after weeks of collective action over shortcomings in the island’s court system.
A number of concerns were raised with authorities over the past months, including the fact that Gozo’s courts did not have an assistant registrar, that there was a shortage of qualified staff, and that courts were operating without any full-time marshalls.
More than 100 sittings had to be postponed during October as a result of the action taken by the lawyers.
In a statement this morning, they said that they would be returning to court today after a series of meetings with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, as well as Court Services CEO Eunice Grech Fiorini.
They noted that two new employees were reporting for work at the courts, adding that while there was a lot more to do, they would be returning to work in recognition of the progress made.
“It must be said that till today, the Gozo courts are still working without a marshall and we will continue to insist that Gozo courts are treated with the same dignity as the Maltese courts, as is required at law,” the lawyers said.
