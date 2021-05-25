Gozo-Malta Fast Ferry Competition Heats Up With New Operator Announcing Fares From 1st June
Competition for a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo is heating up with a second operator, Gozo Fast Ferry,
From 1st June, Gozo residents can travel to Valletta and back using Gozo Fast Ferry’s service for €4.50 while anyone with a Tallinja adult or student card can make the return trip for €7.99.
Passengers in possession of a Tallinja child card or concession card can make the return trip for €3.99, while cyclists can take up their bicycle for free, the company said.
On weekdays, the journey, which will take under 45 minutes, will leave Mġarr at 5.45am arriving in Valletta at 6.30am, with the last journey scheduled for 11.45pm and reaching the capital at 12.30am.
On weekends and public holidays, the service starts from Mġarr at 6.45am or 7.30am from Valletta, with the last trip at 11.45pm from Gozo and 12.45am from Malta
Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd, which is backed by Bianchi Group and Merill Investments, has invested in two modern vessels capable of carrying 300 passengers per trip.
Last week, Virtu Ferries announced their own service which will cost €12 for adults and €6 for children.
The company will be operating the route using two catamarans, the San Frangisk and San Pawl, which previously operated the Malta-Sicily route.
Travellers who possess a Tallinja card will benefit from cheaper rates with a trip costing €11.
Gozitan residents will be able to use the service at a reduced rate of €5. Infants will travel for free.
Will you be heading to Gozo more often once the service is up and running?