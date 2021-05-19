Gozo-Malta Fast Ferry Service Will Cost €12 Per Person
A fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo that will be operated by Virtu Ferries will cost €12 for adults and €6 for children, the company said today.
The company will be operating the route using two catamarans, the San Frangisk and San Pawl, which previously operated the Malta-Sicily route.
Travellers who possess a Tallinja card will benefit from cheaper rates with a trip costing €11.
Gozitan residents will be able to use the service at a reduced rate of €5. Infants will travel for free.
The vessels have a cruising speed of 35 knots, well within the 45-minute requirement for the crossing, the company said.
The service will begin operating on 1st June, with tickets available from www.virtugozo.com.
Will you be heading to Gozo more often once the service is up and running?