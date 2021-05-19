Gozo-Malta Fast Ferry Service Will Cost €12 Per Person

A fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo that will be operated by Virtu Ferries will cost €12 for adults and €6 for children, the company said today.

The company will be operating the route using two catamarans, the San Frangisk and San Pawl, which previously operated the Malta-Sicily route.

Travellers who possess a Tallinja card will benefit from cheaper rates with a trip costing €11.

Gozitan residents will be able to use the service at a reduced rate of €5. Infants will travel for free.