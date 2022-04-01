Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri Will Keep Control Of Hunting Portfolio 

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri will retain control over his hunting portfolio.

Lovin Malta can confirm that Camilleri, a registered trapper who had members of Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK seated in the front row at campaign events, will remain responsible for the Wild Birds Regulation Unit, which oversees hunting in Malta.

The decision to hand over the Gozo Ministry the hunting portfolio has long raised eyebrows, particularly since Maltese legislation demands that the portfolio should be the responsibility of the Environment Ministry.

Malta’s conservationists and activists have long raised alarm bells over the decision and had even appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that hunting falls under the Environment Ministry a day before Robert Abela’s Cabinet was announced.

Malta;’s hunting seasons have long courted controversy, particularly because of the regular illegalities and weak enforcement.

Should Camilleri keep the hunting portfolio?