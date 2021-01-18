Gozo Ministry Gives Instruction To Rebuild Qbajjar’s Pothole Road After Years Of Neglect

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has pledged to rebuild a notorious pothole-ridden road in Marsalforn after years of neglect.

Triq Santa Marija in Qbajjar has earned itself a notorious reputation over the years for the state of its abysmal roadworks that has left residents in the area perplexed, frustrated and neglected.

“The street has been forgotten and has been in desperate need for infrastructural intervention for several years,” Camilleri said on Facebook.

“The consequence has been that it was allowed to deteriorate and ended up in a state of despair,” he continued.