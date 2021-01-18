Gozo Ministry Gives Instruction To Rebuild Qbajjar’s Pothole Road After Years Of Neglect
Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has pledged to rebuild a notorious pothole-ridden road in Marsalforn after years of neglect.
Triq Santa Marija in Qbajjar has earned itself a notorious reputation over the years for the state of its abysmal roadworks that has left residents in the area perplexed, frustrated and neglected.
“The street has been forgotten and has been in desperate need for infrastructural intervention for several years,” Camilleri said on Facebook.
“The consequence has been that it was allowed to deteriorate and ended up in a state of despair,” he continued.
Last week, one frustrated resident shared photos of the disastrous road in order to raise awareness on the issue. Many took to the comment section to tag the Żebbuġ Local Council to make them aware of the issue.
“Today I instructed that the road be resurfaced so that the residents, and all those who visit Marsalforn and the surrounding area, have a road they deserve,” Camilleri said.
In addition to this project, the Gozo Ministry is also completing works on the main road from Victoria and Marsalforn and a €1 million project to rejuvenate the Marsalforn area.
