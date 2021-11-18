Gozo No Longer Dependent On Malta For Water Thanks To New Reverse Osmosis Plant

Abela said the new plant was one in a series of initiatives aimed at making Gozo more independent and at turning the island into the place where environmental nand digitial transformations started.

The new plant in Ħondoq ir-Rummien was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela this evening.

Gozo will no longer be dependent on Malta for its supply of water following the construction of a new €11 million reverse osmosis plant.

With the ability to produce 9,000 cubic metres of water every day, Abela described the plant as one of the most efficient in the world.

The project saw the restoration of an old water distillation plant, which was built in the 1960s which has been abandoned for the past 30 years.

The plant will be operated by the Water Services Corporation and will have the ability to supply water to Malta should the need arise.

Also present for the inauguration were Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi as well as Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Dalli noted that many of the plant’s processes were automated, requiring minimal human intervention. The plant, she said, was also considerably more efficient than other similar-sized plants.

It will also contribute to a better quality of tap water, which would hopefully encourage the population to use it for drinking, thus reducing the need for using plastic water bottles.

Tag someone who needs to read this