Gozo Restaurant Worker At Risk Of Dying, Another Grievously Injured, After Kitchen Fire Breaks Out

A restaurant worker is fighting for his life after being seriously injured in a kitchen fire today.

The man, a 33-year-old Nepalese national, is being treated for his injuries at Gozo General Hospital.

Another worker, a 32-year-old Chinese man, suffered grievous injuries.

The kitchen fire broke out at a restaurant the pair worked at in Giorgio Borg Olivier Street, Rabat, Gozo, at around 11am today.