Gozo Stabbing Victim Wanted To ‘Slash’ Throat Of Alleged Attacker, Housemate Tells Police

New details on the murder of Fawaz Najem, the 25-year-old Syrian man who was stabbed to death in a Marsalforn apartment, have emerged as the court case continues.

In court, a police inspector revealed that a housemate of Maher Aljasem, the man who is accused of stabbing Najem, said that Najem had visited their apartment intending to fight Aljasem over a “long-standing” dispute, Times of Malta reported.

And Najem reportedly wasn’t alone, CID inspector Shaun Pawney continued, saying Najem arrived with a group of men armed with metal pipes, wooden beams and a wooden chair, according to a housemate who was there when it all happened.

Aljasem’s housemate – a man named Ahmed El Hamdi – told police what he saw that evening at around 9pm.

He recounted that he opened the door to his apartment in Triq il-Wied, Marsalforn, to find Fawaz and the other men. He said that Fawaz wanted to know where Aljasem was because “he wanted to slash his throat”.

Soon after, the men began attacking him. At this time, Aljasem was upstairs showering, when he heard sounds suddenly coming from downstairs, and went to see what happened, only to find El Hamdi being beaten up.

When the group saw Aljasem, they left El Hamdi and began attacking him, he said. He told police he was dragged out of his home and pulled into a nearby construction site where they continued to beat him.

He said this attack comes after the group had been threatening him for some time.