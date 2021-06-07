Gozo’s First Reverse Osmosis Plant Providing Residents With Better-Quality Water To Be Completed By End Of Year

Gozo’s first reverse osmosis plant has entered its final work phase, with the plant expected to provide the island with its own independent water production system by the end of the year.

The €11 million plant will operate from Ħondoq ir-Rummien and will utilise remineralisation technology to provide residents with improved access to better-quality water.

The reverse osmosis system will have a catchment capacity to produce 9,00 metres squared of water on a daily basis and will be fully automated and controlled by the Water Services Corporation (WSC) remotely.

“This means that Gozo will no longer be dependent on Malta and will have access to water which is of better-quality water through state-of-the-art equipment. The new technology also increases efficiency,” said Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

The project has reached 70% completion and is expected to play an essential role in the development of Gozo and its rural aspects.

“Our strategy to make Gozo sustainable in water production is holistic and tangible. It is a vision that ensures socio-economic development while preserving Gozo’s unique characteristics,” Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.

The project is also being co-financed by European funds with WSC responsible for its management.

“We have regenerated a building that was abandoned for over 30 years, to become a water production centre with the latest technology, so that we will continue reaching our targets,” said WSC CEO Ivan Falzon.

