Gozo’s Population Must Explode For Metro To Be Feasible, Ian Borg Warns 

Gozo’s population must increase by some 50,000 people for a metro connection to the island to be rendered viable, Transport Minister Ian Borg has warned.

“Discussion on Gozo is constantly increasing in terms of construction and the proposed tunnel to Malta and everyone keeps saying Gozo should remain as it is, I think that’s the general consensus,” Borg said on ONE TV’s PaperScan this morning.

“Experts have told us that at least 50,000 people must move to Gozo for the metro be rendered viable. The population of Gozo is under 20,000 right now so imagine [the impact].”

However, he didn’t rule out that the final metro project could include a link to Gozo.

“This will be part of the discussion. We presented the best model according to experts, but perhaps politicians could one day decide to add a Gozo link despite this not being feasible,” he said.