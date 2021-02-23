Graffiti Activist Finds Hypocrisy In PN Councillor’s Proposal For Triq Miriam Pace

“It’s a sweet proposal from a PN councillor to name a street after the late Miriam Pace. However, a year after her death, Herman Schiavone and other colleagues in the PN are trying to give the MDA a seat on a new construction board, the Building and Construction Authority,” he wrote in a statement.

Moviment Graffiti activist Wayne Flask has lambasted the Nationalist Party’s proposal to name a street in honour of Miriam Pace, who died when her home collapsed last year, when the party also suggested giving the Malta Developers Association a major authoritative role in construction reforms.

This new authority is going to be set up in part of major reforms to the lax construction industry in light of Pace’s death.

Pace died tragically when her building, which was adjacent to an excavation site, collapsed while she was inside in March 2020, sparking a national outcry.

Since then, architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

“The MDA has one of its key players suspended in connection to Pace’s death and doesn’t deserve a seat on the board. This is the Opposition, instead of trying to prevent another death like hers, it talks sheepishly about construction reforms and plays an absurd lobbying game for money and votes, but it will still lose the next election,” Flask finished.

