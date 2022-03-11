Grand Harbour Regatta Will Clash With Two Crucial Cruise Ship Calls, Maritime Lobbyists Warn

Malta’s traditional Freedom Day Regatta has found itself at the centre of controversy after a leading maritime lobby group warned the race risks clashing with two important cruise ship calls.

The Malta Maritime Forum said that Transport Malta has informed ship operators to vacate the Pinto 4 and 5 lengths of the wharf and to clear the sea lane on 31st March, the day of the race.

“This development is most unwelcome to the MMF and it’s directly affected members particularly in such a sensitive period on which all the hopes of the cruise industry were pinned for some recovery and normality from the COVID pandemic,” it said.

“Two important cruise ship calls are expected for the date in question – the bookings for which have been confirmed since 2019. Beyond the short-term additional costs, the industry is most concerned with the reputational damage that this unwelcome development will bring about.”

“After a very hard two years characterised by COVID, with local Health protocols still lagging behind other ports and a two-year-old notice to Mariners still in force, besides other hardships, the industry and its investors expect more sensitive treatment.”

The MMF warned that cruise bookings cannot be changed around without due notice and that informing cruise liners that the Regatta is being prioritised over their berthing will come off as “frivolous and unprofessional”, and that this could have grave consequences including changes in itinerary and future cancellations.

“Of course, the MMF is not requesting the cancellation of the Regatta. In fact, it believes that the races may still go ahead without the need to shift the cruise vessels to Boiler Wharf thereby avoiding any negative impact on the Cruise Industry,” it said.

“For this reason, the MMF requests the Authorities to give due consideration to this decision and to organize a meeting in order to find a plausible solution in a manner which respects traditional festivities but also the interests legitimate rights of the private, foreign investor whilst safeguarding the economic interests of the country and its people.”