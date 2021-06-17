Grandmother Needs To Remain In Maltese Care Home For Her Wellbeing, Brother Says

The brother of a woman trying to have their mother released from a Maltese care home has explained why she needs to stay in care.

Thomas O’Neill, who lives in New Zealand, and his lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri, reached out to Lovin Malta after the circumstances Josephine finds herself in were released by her daughter, Carol Brooks.

“His mother had a fall a few months back, it then further resulted that Josephine was suffering from dementia,” Spiteri told Lovin Malta. “Our only concern is to safeguard Josephine’s medical condition; having a 95-year-old woman travel halfway across the world, always remembering she suffers from dementia, is completely irresponsible.”

Their statement comes after Brooks tried to have Josephine, who is 95-years-old, released from St Vincent de Paul Residence Home to take back with her to care for her in the USA during the final years of her life.

Josephine, who Brooks described as being very aware and suffering from mild dementia, had suffered a fall months back and had entered into “temporary” care at the home.

Brooks said Josephine was meant to be released in March – however, she remains under care.