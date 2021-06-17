Grandmother Needs To Remain In Maltese Care Home For Her Wellbeing, Brother Says
The brother of a woman trying to have their mother released from a Maltese care home has explained why she needs to stay in care.
Thomas O’Neill, who lives in New Zealand, and his lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri, reached out to Lovin Malta after the circumstances Josephine finds herself in were released by her daughter, Carol Brooks.
“His mother had a fall a few months back, it then further resulted that Josephine was suffering from dementia,” Spiteri told Lovin Malta. “Our only concern is to safeguard Josephine’s medical condition; having a 95-year-old woman travel halfway across the world, always remembering she suffers from dementia, is completely irresponsible.”
Their statement comes after Brooks tried to have Josephine, who is 95-years-old, released from St Vincent de Paul Residence Home to take back with her to care for her in the USA during the final years of her life.
Josephine, who Brooks described as being very aware and suffering from mild dementia, had suffered a fall months back and had entered into “temporary” care at the home.
Brooks said Josephine was meant to be released in March – however, she remains under care.
“Before Carol’s arrival in Malta, we already knew that her intention was to take her mother back to America,” Spiteri said.
“Various meetings, conversations and discussions have been held on the matter, and it is a complete untruth that we haven’t been communicating, to the contrary,” she continued.
“This is not an issue of either of the siblings having their way, this is an issue of keeping in mind that this is a medical situation and as professionals we will respect and abide by the medical recommendations being put forward by San Vinċenz irrespective of our personal wishes, and in the interests of Josephine herself.”
O’Neill says he has been unable to travel to Malta from New Zealand due to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
“From the very start, he communicated with myself and said that he will move and stay on the medical recommendations given by medical professionals. Let us not forget, San Vinċenz is not just a care home, it is a hospital, so the specific medical needs of the patient are taken into consideration and are of utmost concern,” she said.
