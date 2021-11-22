Greylisting Had ‘Limited Adverse’ Effect So Far But This Could Change If Malta Doesn’t Get Off List Soon, Central Bank Says

Malta’s financial sector has so far managed to avoid any significant adverse effects resulting from its greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force, though this will start to change if the country is unable to get off the list soon.

The bank issued its Interim Financial Stability Report this morning, assessing the developments in the domestic financial system which occurred during the first half of 2021.

“The decision by the Financial Task Force to place Malta under enhanced monitoring could pose some challenges to the financial sector if the time taken to address these recommendations becomes excessive,” the Central Bank said.

“It is important that financial institutions adapt quickly to this overall challenging operating environment and continue to preserve their capital and liquidity buffers.”