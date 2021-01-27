Grisly Discovery Of 25 Dead Stingrays In Blue Grotto Leads To Calls For Increased Protection

A diver in Malta posted images showing a number of dead stingrays resting on the seabed near Blue Grotto on Monday. The diver, Sergey Markov, said he saw around 25 dead rays, and said they may have been thrown there by fishermen after being accidentally caught.

Marine activists are calling for increased protections for stingrays in Maltese waters following dozens of them being found dead.

Other divers quickly chimed in, with one describing the scene “as a huge disgrace”.

“Is there anything we can do to get these rays protected before it is too late?” he asked.

Stingrays are relatively common in Maltese waters, usually found in sandy or muddy habitats, and often seen burying themselves under sediment. They may give humans a painful wound with their venomous tail spine, but this is rarely lethal.

Other swimmers and animal activists were outraged by the grisly find.

“Unbelievable – if they aren’t chopping down all the trees and shooting anything that flies now they’re killing anything that swims, well done Malta,” said one person.

“I’m about to cry, what the hell is this, what creatures,” said another.