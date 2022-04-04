Grisly Remains Found Near Ta’ Ċumnija Facility In Mellieħa As Councillor Calls Out ‘Black Spots’
A Maltese councillor has called for adequate resources and more support to combat the consistent dumping problem his locality faces after the carcass of a large fish was found in a nearby field.
“This morning, a Mellieħa resident shared shocking photos of a large dead fish dumped into the countryside near the Ta’ Ċumnija facility. We condemn such irresponsible actions, but we as a council have a greater responsibility to act,” local councillor Gabriel Micallef said, sharing an image of the remnants.
“We need to re-evaluate our strategy in dealing with the litter problem in our rural areas and call for more environmental rangers to patrol areas that are hardly affected by irregularities, as well as a greater investment in possible mobile surveillance cameras in black spots.”
This is not the first time the grisly remnants of a large fish was discovered dumped in a field, leading councillors to seek a proper solution.
“In Mellieħa, there is so much civic spirit that a group of residents offer their time each month to clean up these areas,” Micallef pointed out.
“How long will this vicious cycle continue? When will we take concrete action to really protect these areas. It costs a considerable amount of money to clean up these areas. This money could easily be used to protect these important areas and be a holistic investment to achieve the desired management.”
The Department of Cleaning and Maintenance had been informed of the dumping to clean up the area – but many residents have been left wondering when the next carcass will appear, and what can be done to stop it from happening.
Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta?