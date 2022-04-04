Grisly Remains Found Near Ta’ Ċumnija Facility In Mellieħa As Councillor Calls Out ‘Black Spots’

A Maltese councillor has called for adequate resources and more support to combat the consistent dumping problem his locality faces after the carcass of a large fish was found in a nearby field.

“This morning, a Mellieħa resident shared shocking photos of a large dead fish dumped into the countryside near the Ta’ Ċumnija facility. We condemn such irresponsible actions, but we as a council have a greater responsibility to act,” local councillor Gabriel Micallef said, sharing an image of the remnants.

“We need to re-evaluate our strategy in dealing with the litter problem in our rural areas and call for more environmental rangers to patrol areas that are hardly affected by irregularities, as well as a greater investment in possible mobile surveillance cameras in black spots.”