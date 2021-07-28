د . إAEDSRر . س

Group Of 37 Migrants Saved And Brought To Malta

A group of 37 irregular migrants have arrived in Malta following an operation by the Armed Forces and the Police.

The migrants were brought to Malta this morning after a late-night operation.

There has been a number of new arrivals in recent weeks. On Monday, 46 migrants were rescued and disembarked in Malta, while a further 78 had been saved on 14th July.

Three people died during the operation on 14th July. Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry to determine what led to the three deaths. Investigations are being led by the Migration Department and Inspector Daryl Borg.

Malta finds itself at the forefront of an ongoing migration crisis, with thousands of people fleeing parts of Africa and the Middle East to find a new life in Europe.

What can be done to ease pressure on Malta?

