Group Of Migrants Relocated To Germany In Collaborative Effort Between Malta And European Commission

A group of migrants was relocated from Malta to Germany yesterday in an ongoing effort by the government to reduce the burden of irregular immigration to the islands.

The migrants left on a direct flight to Germany following a collaborative effort between Malta and the European Commission.

The group of migrants will be able to continue with the process of requesting international protection in Germany.

According to the Ministry for Home Affairs, the number of irregular migrants that have left the country since the beginning of the year exceeds the number of new arrivals, however exact figures haven’t been published.

The ministry also said that relocation was the only effective way to reduce the burden on border countries and will continue to work with the government to reduce the number of irregular migrants arriving in Malta whilst returning those who do not qualify for protection.

The issue of irregular migration is at the forefront of Malta’s national agenda, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting that it be given more importance in the EU while speaking at a Summit Med 7 last year.

