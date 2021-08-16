Gwardamangia Couple Finally Move Back Into Home Two Years After It Suddenly Collapsed

A Maltese couple has finally moved into their new home more than two years since they witnessed it suddenly collapse in Gwardamangia.

Although no one was injured on that terrifying April night in 2019, Caroline and Winston Micallef were left without a home and with most of their belongings destroyed.

“It all happened in a few seconds… we barely had time to look at it come down. One moment it was there, the next it was gone,” Caroline told Times of Malta.

Caroline, Winston and their blind dog survived but the couple and three other families lost most of their belongings and have been waiting for its reconstruction ever since.

Now, over two years later, the couple has finally been allowed to move into their new, unfurnished home.



“We cannot put into words how excited we are. It is so wonderful to be back home,” they said.

Although everyone survived the incident, the shock and aftermath of losing their home and personal belongings had a detrimental impact on their mental health, with the couple noting how they will live with the trauma of their house collapse forever.

“I miss our wedding rings the most. We never take them off except when we go to bed,” Caroline said.

The incident happened on April 24th, 2019 when four families rushed out onto the street after hearing a rumbling come from their apartment walls. The block was located adjacent to a construction site.

Just minutes later, the building gave way and came crashing down, sending bricks and debris into the street and leaving residents and neighbours perplexed and shocked.

At the time, the contractor had been informed many times that he was damaging the neighbouring block of apartments.

“It was like a movie scene; my brother could see the cracks widening, there was dust everywhere and they could hardly see anything. They ran outside and everything collapsed as soon as they reached the pavement. I count it as a miracle,” a resident told Lovin Malta at the time.

