Gyms, Pools And Late-Night Dining: Here’s All The COVID-19 Restrictions Being Lifted In Malta Today

As Malta slowly returns to normality, a new set of restrictions have been lifted today at the rejoice of fitness fanatics and foodies.

After over two months, gyms will finally be allowed to reopen, restaurants will be allowed to serve until midnight and contact sports training can resume.

Here’s a more comprehensive breakdown of the COVID-19 restrictions that have been lifted as of today.

Gyms can reopen, but classes cannot be held

Restaurants and snack bars are allowed to open until midnight, extended from 5pm

Pools can reopen but for swimming only and until 8pm

Day centres can reopen

Contact sports training for people aged 17 and over resumes

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in Malta continue to drop on a daily basis with the country registering 81 cases as of this morning.

The real test of Malta’s campaign against COVID-19 will come into full effect on 1st June with the welcoming of tourists, along with the reopening of language schools and the allowing of seated weddings.

Moreover, people will be allowed to remove their masks at beaches and pools.

On the other hand, the entertainment industry has been dealt a heavy blow with authorities disallowing mass events all summer as well as barring DJs from performing at bars, restaurants and even lidos.

