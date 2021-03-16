Gżira Padel Club Gets Greenlight To Open Despite COVID-19 Ban On Sports

A padel club in Gżira has been given permission from health authorities to open its courts for players despite COVID-19 restrictions that banned all organised sports until April.

Run by IK Padel Malta, the Gżira courts have continued to operate despite a legal notice that came into force last Thursday and several warnings by police.

According to the Malta Tennis Federation, it was given an official go-ahead from authorities as of Monday.

Sources told Lovin Malta that the courts found several loopholes to run because of the ambiguity of the legal notice. It also confirmed with police that it could operate as long as restrictions of up to four people were adhered to. The sport is often played with four players.

The Malta Tennis Federation condemned the situation, saying that “padel players in Gżira have totally disregarded the spirit of the law” and that that “it will not work and support in any manner administrators, coaches, players both senior and junior, and similar affiliates that do not follow the common interest of the game”.

However, the MTF issued a follow-up statement this morning confirming that the club had received written confirmation from authorities to continue operating.