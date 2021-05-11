Hackers Target Maltese Instagram Accounts And Ask For Bitcoin In Return 

Instagram accounts in Malta have been targeted by foreign hackers, who are asking for bitcoin payments from users to regain access to their accounts.

Lovin Malta has spoken to several small business owners and everyday users who have had their accounts hacked.

Screenshots sent to the newsroom show the hackers casually demanding hundreds in cash to return the accounts via Instagram chat. Payments, the hackers insist, must happen through bitcoin, a well-known cryptocurrency.

Sources have suggested that the hackers are based in Turkey and have been targetting accounts in Malta over the past few months.

Police have confirmed that several reports have been filed on the issue. Investigations are ongoing, so Police could not confirm the origin of the criminal act.

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop, with victims reluctant to cooperate with the hackers. It is also unclear whether Instagram itself can or will take any action.

Hackers have been the subject of news reports in recent weeks after the Nationalist Party received a blackmail threat or have sensitive data, including payment records, leaked online. The Police are investigating that case with the PN refusing to meet demands. The hackers have given several deadlines but have failed to act on their threat of publication.