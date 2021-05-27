Haley Bugeja Wins Best Young Player Award In Serie A After Impressive Debut Season
Haley Bugeja has been voted as the best young player in Italy’s Serie A Femminile after an incredible season.
It has been a spectacular season for Bugeja who signed for Sassuolo from Mgarr United last summer. She finished the season as strong as she started, ending her debut campaign as Sassuolo’s top goal scorer.
Bugeja’s 12 goal feat puts her among the top five goalscorers of the season with the young football prodigy showing a lot of promise in the future, especially for an athlete who is just 17-years-old.
The wonder kid has also been a key feature on the national team where she became the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition.
In an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta, Bugeja spoke about her football history, influences and rise to success, amongst other things. Check it out below.
Malta's most promising footballer is a 16-year-old girl… and she's just getting started 👑Lovin Malta meets Haley Bugeja, the young footballer who has been making insane waves with the national football team and Serie A side Sassuolo Calcio ⚽
Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, December 25, 2020
