Haley Bugeja Wins Best Young Player Award In Serie A After Impressive Debut Season

Haley Bugeja has been voted as the best young player in Italy’s Serie A Femminile after an incredible season.

It has been a spectacular season for Bugeja who signed for Sassuolo from Mgarr United last summer. She finished the season as strong as she started, ending her debut campaign as Sassuolo’s top goal scorer.

Bugeja’s 12 goal feat puts her among the top five goalscorers of the season with the young football prodigy showing a lot of promise in the future, especially for an athlete who is just 17-years-old.

The wonder kid has also been a key feature on the national team where she became the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition.

In an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta, Bugeja spoke about her football history, influences and rise to success, amongst other things. Check it out below.