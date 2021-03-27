Ħamrun Left Sparkling In New Collaboration To Revitalise One Of Malta’s Top Commercial Hubs

The Ħamrun Local Council have announced that the streets and squares of the town will have new life breathed into them, leaving them sparkling clean for residents to enjoy what little time they are able to spend outside of their homes.

As one of the busiest areas in Malta, Ħamrun has benefitted from thousands of people of vehicles passing through its streets, which has allowed a steadily growing business community and commercial establishments to flourish.

When considering also recent developments around Ħamrun, it is easy to estimate this these numbers will only continue to rise in the future.

Due to this, the Local Council strives to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy the outdoor areas of the town. As such, the Local Council have collaborated with cleaning company Briiz to revitalize the main squares of Ħamrun and the facades of establishments.