Ħamrun Man Charged In Court After Threatening His Mother With A Sword
A 39-year-old man from Ħamrun has been charged in court after he threatened his 70-year-old mother with a sword.
The man, who is unemployed and is currently receiving an invalidity pension, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
He was charged with causing his mother to fear violence and of repeatedly threatening her with a weapon. He was also charged with breaching a probation order issued by the courts.
Bail was not requested and the man was remanded in custody. The court also issued a protection order for the victim.
Audrey Micallef is leading the prosecution while lawyer Charles Mercieca is appearing on behalf of the man.
