Ħamrun Secondary School Teacher’s Water Bottle Spiked With Chemicals As Police Investigate 

An extremely serious incident took place at the San Ġorġ Preca College secondary school in Ħamrun earlier this week when a teacher’s water bottle was spiked with some kind of chemical.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry confirmed the incident with Lovin Malta, stating it was brought to the attention of the police to investigate along with the school authorities.

The Union of Professional Educators is also investigating the case, with executive head Graham Sansone pledging that the union “won’t take things lightly” after flagging behavioural problems at the school for a while.

Lovin Malta is informed that the incident occurred on Monday when the teacher took a drink from her own water bottle at school. She allegedly foamed at the mouth, vomited and suffered a moment of urinary incontinence, requiring her to seek medical treatment.

Laboratory tests then revealed that some kind of chemical had been added to her drink, although it was unclear what chemical it was.