Ħamrun Snack Bar Punished For Breaching COVID-19 Rules During Lively Football Celebrations

A Ħamrun snack bar has been slapped with an enforcement notice after Ħamrun Spartans football supporters, including their president Joe Portelli, were filmed celebrating a recent victory in breach of COVID-19 rules.

In a statement, police said they investigated the footage and interrogated a number of people, including the snack bar owner, for breaching COVID-19 mask rules and for smoking indoors.

“Action will be taken against a number of people,” they said.