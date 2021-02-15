د . إAEDSRر . س

Ħamrun Snack Bar Punished For Breaching COVID-19 Rules During Lively Football Celebrations

A Ħamrun snack bar has been slapped with an enforcement notice after Ħamrun Spartans football supporters, including their president Joe Portelli, were filmed celebrating a recent victory in breach of COVID-19 rules.

In a statement, police said they investigated the footage and interrogated a number of people, including the snack bar owner, for breaching COVID-19 mask rules and for smoking indoors.

“Action will be taken against a number of people,” they said.

Meanwhile, the police informed the Malta Tourism Authority that the snack bar was breaking the rules, and the MTA proceeded to issue an enforcement notice.

The police also confirmed that officers patrolled the streets of Ħamrun last weekend to break up any street celebrations following the Spartans’ 2-0 victory over Birkirkara FC.

