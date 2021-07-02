  Businesses Inundated My Phone After Seeing Ħamrun Spartans Celebrations, Entertainment Lobbyist Says

Entertainment industry lobbyist Philip Fenech has said his phone was “inundated” by complaints from people in the sector over last night’s street celebrations by Ħamrun Spartans supporters.

“This wasn’t a small one-burst of enthusiasm that was quickly put under control like when revellers came out of clubs in groups and were patiently dispersed by the police,” Fenech, the deputy head of the Chamber of SMEs, told Lovin Malta.

He said entertainment operators feel hard done by seeing as they had to drastically change their own business operations to abide by new COVID-19 regulations.

This included employing more waiters to handle table service, seeing as self-service at bars is prohibited, and more security guards to deal with any crowds gathering.