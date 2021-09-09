Ħamrun Woman Charged With Slashing Partner’s Chest With 20cm Kitchen Blade
A 46-year-old woman from Ħamrun was charged in court with attempted grievous bodily harm after she allegedly slashed her partner’s chest with a kitchen knife.
The woman, a cleaner by profession, appeared in court this morning and was charged with causing slight bodily harm, threatening her partner with a knife, exceeding the limits of provocation and breaching the peace.
The court heard the prosecution explain how an argument had broken out between the two which ended in the woman stabbing the partner with a 20cm-long blade.
It appears that this was not the first time that the woman had assaulted her partner, having faced similar charges in the past.
The woman pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Opposing a request for bail, the prosecution said there was no guarantee that the woman wouldn’t tamper with evidence given that she had already disobeyed one order not to approach the victim.
The woman’s lawyer, Charmaine Cherret, argued that her client should be considered innocent until proven guilty, adding that she risked losing her job if she was sent to prison.
The court, agreeing that the woman could not be trusted, denied the request for bail while urging the prosecution to summon all witnesses it needed to as quickly as possible.
What do you make of this story?