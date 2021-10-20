‘Hands Stained With Blood’: Owen Bonnici Accused Of Being ‘Co-Participant’ In Daphne Murder By Jason Azzopardi
Minister Owen Bonnici has been accused of being a “co-participant in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia” by opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.
MaltaToday reported that Azzopardi made the claim during a libel case the former filed against him, as he had described Bonnici on Facebook as a “liar and a criminal”.
It isn’t the first time that a sitting ended in insults and shouting, as the previous sitting had also escalated into chaos.
Azzopardi today defended his use of the word “criminal”, stating that people like Stalin, Ceausescu and Pol Pot all had clean criminal records. However, he was interrupted by the court and asked to simply testify rather than making arguments.
Azzopardi said that Bonnici had defended former minister Konrad Mizzi back in 2016, saying he was one of the best ministers Malta ever had, and argued that defending Mizzi’s “criminal actions” made Bonnici one as well.
“Are you saying that Dr. Bonnici is co-responsible for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia?” Bonnici’s lawyer Pawlu Lia asked Azzopardi.
“Yes,” Azzopardi replied, “he has his hands stained with blood.”
Lia shouted that Azzopardi should be ashamed, saying that “this is why there is such hatred in this country”. “Vile! You should be ashamed,” Lia repeated, shouting over the lawyer.
Azzopardi shouted back: “A homicide instigated in Castille. I know, I am a victim of theirs too.”
The magistrate left the courtroom after putting off the case for December, leaving those involved to shout at each other.
What do you make of this?