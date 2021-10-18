Harry Potter Actress Says She’ll ‘Never Forget’ What Happened To Daphne Caruana Galizia
A decorated British actress shared her personal thoughts about Malta, its government and the fallout from the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a brief exchange with a Maltese person – and it’s revealing how some people perceive Malta.
Mark Rapa, founder of Preping Malta who also forms part of the PN’s equality forum, attended an event featuring BAFTA Award-winning Miriam Margolyes, who is known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series as well as her over-the-top appearances on The Graham Norton Show and other features.
Approaching Margolyes to chat to her about a Gozo mention in one of her books, the chat quickly turned to Malta… and the Maltese government.
Miriam:
Are you from Malta?
Mark:
I am
Miriam:
I don’t like your government there
Mark:
No one does
Miriam:
They are murderers
Mark:
Yesterday was the fourth anniversary since her murder
Miriam:
I’ll never forget what they did to her
Margolyes is known for her no-nonsense approach to issues, but her quick assessment and reaction to Malta speaks volumes about how the island is still perceived by some abroad.
This week marked four years since the planned assassination of Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home.
However, the island is still grappling with the fallout from her murder, with tensions still high and closure far off.
To add insult to injury, in a recent vigil marking her death, some mourners received fake phone calls from numbers claiming to be Daphne Caruana Galizia midway through the ceremony. One person who did, PN MP Jason Azzopardi, called the trolls behind the calls “less than trash”.
Are you surprised at Margolyes view of Malta?