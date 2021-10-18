Harry Potter Actress Says She’ll ‘Never Forget’ What Happened To Daphne Caruana Galizia

A decorated British actress shared her personal thoughts about Malta, its government and the fallout from the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a brief exchange with a Maltese person – and it’s revealing how some people perceive Malta.

Mark Rapa, founder of Preping Malta who also forms part of the PN’s equality forum, attended an event featuring BAFTA Award-winning Miriam Margolyes, who is known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series as well as her over-the-top appearances on The Graham Norton Show and other features.

Approaching Margolyes to chat to her about a Gozo mention in one of her books, the chat quickly turned to Malta… and the Maltese government.

Miriam:

Are you from Malta?

Mark:

I am

Miriam:

I don’t like your government there

Mark:

No one does

Miriam:

They are murderers

Mark:

Yesterday was the fourth anniversary since her murder

Miriam:

I’ll never forget what they did to her