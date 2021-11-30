Hate Speech Against The Elderly And People With A Disability To Become A Crime Punishable By Prison 

Hate speech aimed at the elderly or people with a disability will soon become crime, once Parliament approves a set of legal amendments to the Criminal Code that were presented today by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

The minister presented a Bill to amend the law in Parliament today with Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius saying that the Opposition would also be supporting the changes.

Agius said the PN also believed it was time to introduce a law the protected the elderly from physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

The minister told the House that the changes are aimed at giving the police more tools to protect society’s vulnerable against online abuse.