‘Hate Speech Laws Are Clear’: Inclusion Minister Calls On Police To Investigate Mosta Priest’s Bizarre Comments
Malta’s Inclusion Minister has called on the police to investigate a controversial priest after he compared being possessed by demons or having schizophrenia to being gay.
“Where’s the Curia? This type of hateful narrative against the gay community is unacceptable… And to make matters worse, this attack comes from a priest,” Julia Farrugia Portelli said this evening
“I expect the police to investigate this and take steps. The laws on homophobic hate speech are clear.”
Her comments come after Father David Muscat, a priest known for his often anger-filled rhetoric aimed at minorities like the LGBT+ community, said that being gay was worse than being possessed.
Farrugia Portelli shared her email with Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, formally asking him to look into the matter.
His absurd comments come in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of Polish woman Paulina Dembska by Maltese national Abner Aquilina.
Since then, there’s been a major discussion about Aquilina’s motivations. Aquilina himself has said he was acting as a “soldier of God” when he attacked Dembska. Police believe there were no prior connection between Aquilina and Dembska.
It’s not just Farrugia Portelli calling out the Mosta priest – MGRM called on the Archbishop to wake up and pay attention to what members of his own church are preaching.
