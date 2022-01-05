‘Hate Speech Laws Are Clear’: Inclusion Minister Calls On Police To Investigate Mosta Priest’s Bizarre Comments

Malta’s Inclusion Minister has called on the police to investigate a controversial priest after he compared being possessed by demons or having schizophrenia to being gay.

“Where’s the Curia? This type of hateful narrative against the gay community is unacceptable… And to make matters worse, this attack comes from a priest,” Julia Farrugia Portelli said this evening

“I expect the police to investigate this and take steps. The laws on homophobic hate speech are clear.”

Her comments come after Father David Muscat, a priest known for his often anger-filled rhetoric aimed at minorities like the LGBT+ community, said that being gay was worse than being possessed.