Have You Made Travel Plans? Air Malta Announces Over 3,000 Flights For The Summer Season

AirMalta has unveiled over 3,000 flights for the summer to 20 cities.

The national airline will operate direct flights to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Moscow, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv, Vienna and Zurich.

It includes up to 10 weekly services to London Heathrow, twice weekly to Manchester, 11 weekly services to Parisian airports and 9 weekly to Catania. Rome, Munich, and Vienna will all be served up to five times weekly.

Malta plans to open to tourists on 1st June, with a €20 million package to boost the sector crippled by the pandemic.

Eighteen airlines, including Air Malta, are expected to fly to Malta this summer, making up some 70% of the routes the island had back in 2019.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo previously explained that vaccinated tourists to be able to visit Malta free of restrictions by presenting a digital ‘green passport’, while non-vaccinated tourists will still be able to submit a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken a few hours before travelling.

Tag someone that needs to know this