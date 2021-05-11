Have You Seen This Man? Malta’s Police Ask Public For Help Finding Missing Person
Malta’s Police Force has issued a public call to help find a missing man they are seeking. This comes after attempts to find the man turned out unsuccessful.
“All available information should be passed via private message on 119/21224001 and the number ‘1/2021’ should be quoted,” the police said in a statement today.
They also shared an image of the man, though his name has not been released.
You are being invited to call on 119/224001 to pass on any relevant information you may have to the police.
If you’d prefer, you may also pass by your local police station while quoting the case number ‘1/2021’.
