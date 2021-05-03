Ħaż-Żebbuġ Comes Together To Plant 128 Urban Trees In Locality Over Six Months

Nature enthusiast and independent councillor Steve Zammit Lupi announced that the ‘Sponsor A Tree’ campaign for the 2020 season had come to an end, with 97 donors contributing €4,300 throughout.

A campaign to plant 128 urban trees in Ħaż-Żebbuġ has come to a close, with every tree planted in the locality just before summer.

“I would like to thank all those who made this community project a reality; our residents, sponsors, volunteers and workers,” he said.

The campaign managed to get every tree pit constructed and every tree planted before the summer season hits.

“As we enter the month of May we can now focus on watering the trees and their care,” he said.

Earlier this year, Zammit Lupi took direct action against the partial demolition of a public garden in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. The independent councillor has long fought for the environmental protection of his hometown, being an outspoken and inspiring voice for the younger generation.

