Ħaż-Żebbuġ Pjazza To Go Car Free This Saturday Evening In Bid To Promote Use Of Open Spaces 

The Ħaż-Żebbuġ village square will be turned into a pedestrian zone tomorrow evening, in a bid to promote the use of open spaces in the locality.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, the council said that Misraħ San Filep and Triq Sciortino will be closed to traffic tomorrow between 5pm and 11pm.

“The square will be pedestrianised during this time in order for the open space to be enjoyed by Żebbuġ families,” the council’s post said. “We urge you to come to the square on foot or by bike.”