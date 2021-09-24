Ħaż-Żebbuġ Pjazza To Go Car Free This Saturday Evening In Bid To Promote Use Of Open Spaces
The Ħaż-Żebbuġ village square will be turned into a pedestrian zone tomorrow evening, in a bid to promote the use of open spaces in the locality.
In a Facebook post this afternoon, the council said that Misraħ San Filep and Triq Sciortino will be closed to traffic tomorrow between 5pm and 11pm.
“The square will be pedestrianised during this time in order for the open space to be enjoyed by Żebbuġ families,” the council’s post said. “We urge you to come to the square on foot or by bike.”
In order to ensure the initiative’s success, parking in the area will not be allowed from 2pm onwards.
Earlier this month, the government announced a similar initiative that will see squares and roads in six villages closed at certain times of day.
The villages that will be the first to have parts of them pedestrianised are Żejtun, Dingli, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Mqabba and Safi.
Żejtun is likely to be the first village to have temporarily pedestrianised squares, with the initiative meant to start over the next month.
