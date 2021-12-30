‘He Just Stared And Said Prosit’: Lecturer Flashes Photo Of Daphne At Joseph And Michelle Muscat While Waiting At Airport 

“Their response was to (i) shout “prosit” across the carousel and (ii) fix us with a spine-chilling stare. No stone unturned.”

“We thought it only right that they should be greeted by a photo of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he said.

Justin Borg-Barthet, who lectures at the University of Aberdeen, said that the Muscats were recently on his flight to Scotland.

A Maltese law academic has claimed that Joseph and Michelle Muscat reacted coldly after he flashed a photo of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the former Prime Minister and his wife at the airport.

This final remark was a dig at Muscat’s pledge as Prime Minister right after Caruana Galizia’s murder to “leave no stone unturned” to find out who killed the journalist and bring them to justice.

Borg Barthet’s tweet was retweeted several times, including by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons Matthew and Andrew.

Lovin Malta reached out to Joseph Muscat, who gave a different version of events.

“I do not know this person,” Muscat told Lovin Malta.

“While waiting for our luggage, he stood at the opposite side of the carousel with a woman seemingly instructing him to do what he said he did, trying to mock us in the meantime, taking selfies and pictures of our family during our private time as private individuals.”

“He was obviously trying to incite some sort of reaction.”

“I looked this person straight in the eye but he kept looking away. At no point in time were there any shouts. Our family still wish him all the best.”

Muscat has kept a relatively low profile since resigning in 2019 in the wake of a political crisis triggered by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

However, he recently appeared in an interview with Maltese TV household name Ben Camille, which focused more on his past and his personal life rather than his time in office or the Caruana Galizia murder.

Tag someone who needs to read this